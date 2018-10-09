WEDDING

Voice of 'The Little Mermaid' surprises N.J. couple at their wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

Couple surprised by Disney legend at wedding. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 9, 2018.

AVALON, N.J. --
After the groom kissed the girl, a Disney legend surprised the couple at their Jersey shore wedding.

Jodi Benson, the voice of Ariel from 'The Little Mermaid,' surprised Chris Rowe and Kyrsten Green at their recent nuptials in Avalon.

The bride's father pulled it all off.

Benson sang "Part of Your World" from the animated film. Green could be see her singing along, visibly stunned.

Benson said this was the first time she was invited to sing at a wedding that wasn't with her own family.

Disney is the parent company of ABC30.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnew jersey newsentertainmentweddingjersey shoredisneyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEDDING
Former first daughter Barbara Bush marries Craig Coyne
Bride who lost over 60 pounds before her wedding shares her story
Meet the couple that said "I do" at this year's Madera Fair
Bay Area couple snags pic with Keanu Reeves at their Santa Cruz wedding
More wedding
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Twilight' heads back to the big screen
Jennifer Lopez and more to perform at AMAs
Here are your 2018 AMA nominees
Tracee Ellis Ross excited to host AMAs for second time
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is resigning
Late night fire destroys couple's home near Coarsegold
Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence on Thursday
CA DMV may have improperly registered 1,500 to vote
Hurricane Michael track: Florida bracing for 'monstrous' storm
Man accused of throwing his bodily fluids on store clerk
Deputies arrest man for stealing and destroying ATV from Coalinga cemetery
Multiple injuries reported at rapper's Hollywood & Highland event
Show More
Cardiologist owes $4.2M in unpaid child support; named 'Most Wanted Deadbeat'
California dioceses list 34 priests accused of sex abuse
Clovis restaurant owner offering a $100 reward to find a couple that 'dined & dashed'
Sign confrontations, thefts, and threats: Campaign crime caught on camera
Hanford may turn downtown building into homeless service center
More News