Woman accused of killing 2 unhoused Fresno women while evading deputies pleads not guilty

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Erica Jones wiped away tears Tuesday as she faced a judge.

Action News was not allowed to show her face as she pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, evading police, child endangerment, and more.

Jones is accused of taking off from law enforcement following a traffic stop in the early morning hours of April 24.

Shortly after, they found her vehicle crashed into a tent with two women sleeping inside on Ashlan near Highway 41.

Brianna Britten, 30, died from her injuries. Her loved ones held a vigil for her the following day.

"I just want people to know she's important and nobody no matter where you are sleeping shouldn't lay your head down and get taken out like that," said Brittany Padilla, Britten's sister.

One day after that memorial, 61-year-old Kathy Esqueda also died from her injuries.

Jones has two previous DUI convictions, one from 2003 and another in 2019 where she also tried evading police.

During that case, she was given a Watson Advisement by the court explaining if she killed someone while driving under the influence in the future, she can be charged with murder.

That's why prosecutors filed that count.

But the 39-year-old's defense attorney, Eric Castellon, says they need to look at how the crash occurred as they move forward.

"There has to be some type of showing that driving under the influence is what caused the injuries. It that's not present, then that's not a crime." Castellon said.

Even if there's not enough evidence to prove murder, Jones is facing alternative charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, evading an officer causing death and DUI causing injury.

There's also a child endangerment charge because a 10-year-old was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Castellon says Jones is remorseful about the entire situation.

"It's a sad state of affairs for everyone on both sides and I'm hoping for the best," Castellon said.

Jones remains in custody on more than $3 million bail.

If convicted, she faces more than 35 years to life.