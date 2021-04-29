Business

South Valley couple opens escape room in downtown Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new business in the South Valley is forcing friends and families to work together for a common goal.

CleVr Escape is now open and welcoming guests at its location on Main and Locust streets in Downtown Visalia.

The escape room first opened this past weekend, and the owners behind the business say they've seen a steady stream of locals swing by for a good time.

In addition to a wide variety of escape rooms, the business also offers some one-of-a-kind virtual escape room experiences.

"Because of the team-building aspect of this, we get a lot of businesses that come in and do team-building with their groups," CleVr Escape's David McAllister said. "But we also get a lot of families, a lot of date nights, double dates-that kind of thing."

Customers participating in the escape rooms are asked to wear a face mask.

You can book your visit by visiting their website.
