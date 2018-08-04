Evacuation order lifted after wildfire breaks out near Coulterville in Mariposa County

A mandatory evacuation order has now been lifted for the Greeley Hills area near Coulterville in Mariposa County.The order was issued after a wildfire, called the Wagner Fire, broke out at 1:55 p.m. on Saturday at First and Wagner. According to Cal Fire officials, structures were being threatened.The fire has burned 25 acres and is currently 25-percent contained.Fire officials say the forward progression of the fire has been stopped and they are now working on mopping up the fire.The cause of the fire is still unknown.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.