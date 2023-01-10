Atmospheric River: Tracking live storm coverage throughout Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The atmospheric river hitting Central California has greatly impacted the North Valley.
Major flooding, including Bear Creek overflowing, has forced multiple schools to close along with evacuation orders.
EVACUATION ORDERS
Evacuation orders have been issued in Merced as an intense storm causes Bear Creek to overflow.
Sheriff Vern Warnke issued an evacuation order for the entire community of Planada, which has a population of nearly 4,000 people.
Planada residents are asked to meet at the Dollar General for bus pickup.
An order means there is an immediate threat to life and that residents should leave immediately.
An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Merced County Fairgrounds for residents impacted.
The water in Bear Creek was so high in Merced, it prompted evacuation orders in the following areas:
SCHOOL CLOSURES
The Merced City School District announced that all classes are canceled Tuesday amid the severe weather.
Several Merced County school districts also canceled classes.
You can view a map of the areas under an evacuation order by clicking here.
SANDBAGS
First responders are urging residents to prepare a strong winter storm that is expected to hit the Valley this week.
The expected heavy rainfall throughout California brings a chance for flooding in certain areas.
For a full list of sandbag locations, click here.