Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley

Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties as a powerful storm hits the Central Valley on Monday.
Officials have issued evacuation warnings for those living near swelling rivers in Fresno, Tulare, and Merced counties.
As of 9:00 pm Monday, evacuation warnings are currently in place in the following areas:
FRESNO COUNTY:
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has issued the evacuation warning for those living near Highway 180 and Piedra Road in Sanger.
The following areas are currently under an evacuation warning:
MERCED COUNTY:
The Merced County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning for the following areas:
TULARE COUNTY:
An emergency shelter has been set up at the International Agri-Center at 4500 S. Laspina St. in Tulare.
