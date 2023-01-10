Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley

Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties as a powerful storm hits the Central Valley on Monday.

Officials have issued evacuation warnings for those living near swelling rivers in Fresno, Tulare, and Merced counties.

As of 9:00 pm Monday, evacuation warnings are currently in place in the following areas:

FRESNO COUNTY:

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has issued the evacuation warning for those living near Highway 180 and Piedra Road in Sanger.

The following areas are currently under an evacuation warning:

Riverbend RV Park

N. Wilderness Drive

N. Trout Lake Drive

Wood Duck Avenue

Little Beaver Road and beyond

You can view Fresno County's evacuation zone map by clicking here.

MERCED COUNTY:

The Merced County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning for the following areas:

W. North Bear Creek Drive

La Cresenta Ave

La Palma Ave

La Mirada Drive

Willowbrook Drive

Corona Court

Marietta Ave

Portola Way

Madrid Ave

Stoneybrook Ave

Dry Creek Court

Creekside Drive

Silver Creek Court

Springfield Court

Brookside Drive

Shadowbrook Drive

Driftwood Drive

Crystal Springs Ave

2500 N. Hwy 59

TULARE COUNTY:

An evacuation warning has been issued for homes and businesses within a quarter mile of the Kings River, from the Fresno County Line to the Kings County Line.

An emergency shelter has been set up at the International Agri-Center at 4500 S. Laspina St. in Tulare.

For more information and the latest evacuation location, click here.