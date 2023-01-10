WATCH VIDEOS

Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 5:29AM

Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties as a powerful storm hits the Central Valley on Monday.

Officials have issued evacuation warnings for those living near swelling rivers in Fresno, Tulare, and Merced counties.

As of 9:00 pm Monday, evacuation warnings are currently in place in the following areas:

FRESNO COUNTY:

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has issued the evacuation warning for those living near Highway 180 and Piedra Road in Sanger.

The following areas are currently under an evacuation warning:

  • Riverbend RV Park
  • N. Wilderness Drive
  • N. Trout Lake Drive
  • Wood Duck Avenue
  • Little Beaver Road and beyond

    • You can view Fresno County's evacuation zone map by clicking here.

    MERCED COUNTY:

    The Merced County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning for the following areas:

  • W. North Bear Creek Drive
  • La Cresenta Ave
  • La Palma Ave
  • La Mirada Drive
  • Willowbrook Drive
  • Corona Court
  • Marietta Ave
  • Portola Way
  • Madrid Ave
  • Stoneybrook Ave
  • Dry Creek Court
  • Creekside Drive
  • Silver Creek Court
  • Springfield Court
  • Brookside Drive
  • Shadowbrook Drive
  • Driftwood Drive
  • Crystal Springs Ave
  • 2500 N. Hwy 59

    • TULARE COUNTY:

  • An evacuation warning has been issued for homes and businesses within a quarter mile of the Kings River, from the Fresno County Line to the Kings County Line.

    • An emergency shelter has been set up at the International Agri-Center at 4500 S. Laspina St. in Tulare.

    For more information and the latest evacuation location, click here.

