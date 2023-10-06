Fresno home where Ewell family murders took place sold

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 30 years after the notorious murders of a Fresno family, the Sunnyside home where they were killed has just been sold.

On Easter Sunday in 1992, Dale Ewell, his wife Glee and their daughter Tiffany were all found shot to death inside the ranch-style home off Park Circle Drive in southeast Fresno.

The investigation led to the arrest of the family's son, Dana Ewell, and his friend, Joel Radanovich.

RELATED: Murdered for Millions: 30 years after the Ewell family murders

Dana was eventually convicted of having Radovcich kill his father, mother, and sister so he could collect an inheritance in the millions.

The four-bedroom home where it all happened just sold for nearly $600,000.

You can learn more about the Ewell family murders by watching our ABC30 original documentary, Murdered for Millions.

It's available right now on our streaming apps for Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.

Click here for the Murdered for Millions immersive experience website.