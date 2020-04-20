There is no curfew for Exeter residents, police say

Exeter Police are setting the record straight after recent claims regarding the city's response to COVID-19.
The department posted on Facebook on Sunday, saying a website that allows people to create fake news stories has led to false reports circulating in the community.
One of the stories stated there was an emergency city council meeting, and a 6 pm curfew was established for all residents.
However, officers say that is not true.
There was no emergency meeting, and there is no curfew in effect.
The post also encouraged people to do a little fact checking before sharing information from unknown sources.
