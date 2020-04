There is no curfew for Exeter residents, police say

Exeter Police are setting the record straight after recent claims regarding the city's response to COVID-19.The department posted on Facebook on Sunday, saying a website that allows people to create fake news stories has led to false reports circulating in the community.One of the stories stated there was an emergency city council meeting, and a 6 pm curfew was established for all residents.However, officers say that is not true.There was no emergency meeting, and there is no curfew in effect.The post also encouraged people to do a little fact checking before sharing information from unknown sources.