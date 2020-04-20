There is no curfew for Exeter residents, police say

Exeter Police are setting the record straight after recent claims regarding the city's response to COVID-19.

The department posted on Facebook on Sunday, saying a website that allows people to create fake news stories has led to false reports circulating in the community.

One of the stories stated there was an emergency city council meeting, and a 6 pm curfew was established for all residents.

However, officers say that is not true.

There was no emergency meeting, and there is no curfew in effect.

The post also encouraged people to do a little fact checking before sharing information from unknown sources.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
exetercoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakshelter in placecoronavirus pandemiccurfewcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in Fresno apartment fire had undergone back surgeries
Central California coronavirus cases
1 man in hospital after gang-related drive-by shooting at Fresno apartment complex
Don't stay away from the ER if you need medical attention, Fresno doctor says
CA unemployment benefits delayed for many
Man posing as officer kills 16 in Canada shooting
Two armed men steal narcotics from Madera CVS; no employees injured
Show More
Trump says he's close to a deal with Congress on virus aid
Walmart hiring 50,000 more employees
Man killed in central Fresno crash was loving father
Man stabbed in central Fresno, investigators believe it wasn't random
Woman killed in east central Fresno apartment fire
More TOP STORIES News