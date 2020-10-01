More businesses reopen as Fresno County relaxes COVID-19 restrictions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Members of F45 are finally able to work up a sweat indoors as Fresno County relaxes COVID-19 restrictions.This busy studio is a welcoming sight for owner Terry Mumby, who has waited months to finally have his grand opening."We planned on going in the middle of March, but that's when the state ordered we come in and close everything," says Mumby.Mumby says he wanted to bring a new type of workout to the Central Valley, ultimately deciding on F45 training, which is a worldwide chain of fitness centers.The pandemic may have stopped business, but it didn't stop bills."A lot of these franchises require upfront money, we have rent to pay. It was tough. We needed the revenue, that's why we did online workouts and workouts outdoors," he says.However, outdoor workouts stopped because of the high heat and smoke.But finally, there was some relief on Tuesday as Fresno County's shift to a red tier meant gyms can open with a 10% capacity.Along with temperature checks, they're also doing smaller class sizes while members stay in their own workout spaces.The Co-Owners of RusHour just reopened earlier this month.They tried to stay open, but business was slow and they closed in June, saying it was too costly to move outdoors.They took advantage of the closure to revamp everything from the store to the food, adding items like Boba tea to their menu."We're so excited for people to come in and get to feel what they wanted them to feel," says co-owner Xai Bue.It's going to be a long road to recovery for both businesses, but both are ready to adjust with the changes and welcome back customers they've missed.