Coronavirus

More businesses reopen as Fresno County relaxes COVID-19 restrictions

More businesses are opening as Fresno County moves out of the 'purple tier' to the less restrictive 'red tier'.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Members of F45 are finally able to work up a sweat indoors as Fresno County relaxes COVID-19 restrictions.

RELATED: Restaurants, gyms, movie theaters open with modifications now that Fresno County is in 'red tier'

This busy studio is a welcoming sight for owner Terry Mumby, who has waited months to finally have his grand opening.

"We planned on going in the middle of March, but that's when the state ordered we come in and close everything," says Mumby.

Mumby says he wanted to bring a new type of workout to the Central Valley, ultimately deciding on F45 training, which is a worldwide chain of fitness centers.

The pandemic may have stopped business, but it didn't stop bills.

"A lot of these franchises require upfront money, we have rent to pay. It was tough. We needed the revenue, that's why we did online workouts and workouts outdoors," he says.

However, outdoor workouts stopped because of the high heat and smoke.

But finally, there was some relief on Tuesday as Fresno County's shift to a red tier meant gyms can open with a 10% capacity.

Along with temperature checks, they're also doing smaller class sizes while members stay in their own workout spaces.

The Co-Owners of RusHour just reopened earlier this month.
They tried to stay open, but business was slow and they closed in June, saying it was too costly to move outdoors.

They took advantage of the closure to revamp everything from the store to the food, adding items like Boba tea to their menu.

"We're so excited for people to come in and get to feel what they wanted them to feel," says co-owner Xai Bue.

It's going to be a long road to recovery for both businesses, but both are ready to adjust with the changes and welcome back customers they've missed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnofitnessbusinesscoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Central California coronavirus cases
American, United Airlines furlough thousands
Fresno Co. schools taking time to prepare for safe return to campus
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias welcomes kids back with new safety measures
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State wants Immanuel Schools held in contempt for violating injunction
Restaurants, movie theaters open with modifications in Fresno Co.
Funding available for local farmers, businesses switching to 'green' machines
Clovis Police officer in hospital after 4-vehicle crash
Visalia officer pleads not guilty to alleged sex crimes at Elks Lodge
Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve power Thursday
Fresno Co. schools taking time to prepare for safe return to campus
Show More
Fresno's tattoo artists, massage parlors to reopen after 6 months
South Philly teen's wish makes him real-life superhero
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Dos Palos
Creek Fire: 307,051 acres burned with 44% containment
SQF Complex Fire: 151,436 acres burned, 61% contained
More TOP STORIES News