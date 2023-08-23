Fallen Kings County Sheriff's K9 Bluz honored in nationwide virtual run

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the last four years, K9s United has honored the service and sacrifice of police dogs with its Fallen K9 Memorial Run.

The non-profit based out of Florida will host the run virtually on September 1st, which is National Police K9 Day.

This year's event will honor 25 fallen K-9s across the country.

On the list is one of our very own, K9 Bluz from the Kings County Sheriff's office.

"That dog was an incredible dog, with a super high drive. I've seen a lot of dogs throughout that my career in this one. It was in the top couple of dogs that just had that something, that drive and determination and the focus," recalled Sergeant Nate Ferrier with the Kings County Sheriff's Office.

The Belgian Malinois was with the department from 2016 to 2022.

He was seven years old when he died suddenly in May of last year.

"He had just finished training and went back to his vehicle, which was running with the Air conditioner. A short time later, the handler came back and unfortunately found him deceased, possibly from a heart attack, we're assuming. But we don't know for sure," described Sergeant Ferrier.

The department remembers K9 Bluz as intense, focused and driven.

He helped apprehend dangerous suspects multiple times, protecting the public and fellow first responders.

"We've had many places honor Bluz. And it's just a great thing because they're such a valuable tool for the profession of what we do, and they've saved so many lives of deputies and officers," says Sgt. Ferrier.

Sergeant Ferrier says it's meaningful to see K9 Bluz honored by a national organization and he will never be forgotten by those he served alongside, "These canines, while they're animals, they become almost like a human partner. They spend more time with them then probably they do with their own families."

Sgt. Ferrier says he is grateful K9 Bluz is being honored.

If you would like to participate in the virtual run next Friday, September 1st, there is a small fee.

It's $25 for kids and $35 for adults. K9's United says funds will go towards their mission to help support K9 training nationwide.

If you would like to sign up, visit here.

To learn more about K9s United, click here.

