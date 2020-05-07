Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At-risk valley families, including the elderly and low-income, appreciated seeing groceries brought to their doorstep.
Bitwise developed the Take Care app. The local tech company has partnered with Neighborhood Industries and the Central California Food Bank to keep the meals coming.
Some of the valley's most vulnerable families were having food delivered to their homes. They're people who couldn't make it to out to pick-up points due to transportation or health issues.
Deliveries have been made around the Valley and beyond.
Neighborhood Industries Executive Director Anthony Armour explained, "We're hitting like the cracks of Ponderosa up in the mountains, Oakhurst and all the way to Porterville, Pixley, Firebaugh, Raisin City, Caruthers."
The families signed up on-line for the Take Care program launched by Bitwise.
Neighborhood Industries runs a thrift store, which has been forced to close due to the pandemic.
Armour has some employees now focused on delivering food to the needy. He said, "People who are one or two decisions away from being food insecure are now able to actually give and serve in a way they weren't able to before. I think it really illustrates a picture. Fresno has the unique opportunity to be a hero in our valley."
Initially, Bitwise was buying food and seeking donations from companies like OK Produce and then boxing up the items.
Now the Central California Food Bank has joined the effort by providing boxes of non-perishable items for the program.
Chief Administrative Officer Kim Dildine said, "It's a win, win, win and again, highlighting how we truly are better together when bring our unique assets and qualities together to make a bigger impact in our community."
The food bank's goal through the program was to gather enough food so Neighborhood Industries can deliver to 200 needy families each day.
Food has already been delivered to about 5,000 households.
If you're interested in signing up for the program, visit their website.
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
FOOD BANK
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News