arson

Family displaced after fire destroys central Fresno home, investigators search for arsonist

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames devoured a central Fresno home near Cedar and Hedges as firefighters attempted to douse the fire.

When the fire broke out, the owner, Jesus Mendoza, and his girlfriend Laura Ramos were in bed.

It was just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday when they started seeing the flames.

"I immediately said woman get up. The house is on fire," Mendoza told Action News in Spanish. "Then I quickly ran outside to warn my sister-in-law who lives in the backside of the house."



A total of four people were inside the home, including a renter.

Jesus ran back to inside to make sure his girlfriend was out, as the roof started caving in.

"Something fell on my shoulder and the mattress was on fire and I was looking for her, but she was not there," Mendoza said.

Laura had to jump out of a window to safety. Still shaken up she talked about the traumatizing escape.

"The flames were coming towards my room and ran to the window knocked out the air conditioner and jumped out," she said.

Everyone got out safely, but everything inside was destroyed.

Jesus tried salvaging what he could in a small box.

"The only thing that I need right now is a place to stay for me and my family, because right now we don't have a home, clothes, or even food," he said.

With the family in need, a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous, donated bags of cloths and blankets to them.

As the family works towards recovery, fire detectives are investigating a person of interest. They believe the fire may have been started by a tenant.

"We did lean that there is a fifth renter that left the scene at the time of our arrival," said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo. "We are investigating that particular behavior from that renter as we speak."

The Red Cross says it they will be providing the family with some assistance as they go through this difficult time. A GoFundMe account has been set up.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralhouse firefresnoarsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARSON
Serial arsonist arrested in Fresno Co. for setting fires along Highway 198
Arsonist arrested for setting fire to Gustine patrol car, police say
Demolition underway on historic Merced building
Neighbors injured jumping to safety after man burns wife's apartment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom to decide whether Fresno Co. killer gets parole
Aaron Judge hosts youth baseball camp at Fresno State
Firefighters battling green waste fire in southeast Fresno
26-year-old man dies after drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno
6 passengers fall ill on docked cruise ship at Port of LA
Madera Co. storm prep: Sandbag locations, warming centers
Pentagon chief fires Navy secretary over SEAL controversy
Show More
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
28-year-old K-pop star found dead in home
American Music Awards 2019 red carpet: PHOTOS
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg launches presidential bid
Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony walking 'perfectly': Source
More TOP STORIES News