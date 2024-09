Fire in east central Fresno being investigated as arson

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire in east central Fresno is being investigated as an act of arson.

Crews were called out to the building at Olive and Recreation after 6:30 am Thursday.

Firefighters responded quickly with a station right down the street and put out the flames.

Officials say the building used to be a motorcycle club, and this is the second time in a month they've responded to an arson-related incident there.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.