Fresno family displaced after fire burns through their home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family is looking for a new place to live after a fire burned through their central Fresno home.

The fire started just before 12:30 Sunday morning at the house on University and Fruit Avenues.

Firefighters arrived to find flames burning through the back of the home and into the attic.

Crews quickly knocked down the flames but the house had already sustained some major damage.

The family of three who lived in the house is now displaced.

"The fact that the family got out is amazing, but it's also a good reminder to check that you have working smoke detectors in your house. Check your batteries. That's one of the reasons that families get out of houses is cause they have a working smoke detector," said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Brad Driscoll.

Officials say the fire burned mostly in the kitchen and laundry room area of the house.

No injuries were reported and the cause of this fire remains under investigation.

