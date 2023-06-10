A family has been displaced after their northwest Fresno home caught fire overnight

Family displaced following house fire in Northwest Fresno, no one injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family has been displaced after their northwest Fresno home caught fire overnight.

Fresno firefighters were called to a home on Spruce and Maroa avenues just before 5 a.m. Saturday.

Flames were seen coming from the front of the home and the garage.

All five people inside were able to get out safely and crews quickly put out the blaze.

Firefighters say about 25 percent of the home is damaged.

The red cross will be helping the displaced family.

No one was injured.

The cause is under investigation.