Family of 24-year-old killed in northwest Fresno in disbelief

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flowers and candles sit close to the spot 24-year-old Brandyn Harris took his last breath.

His cousin said the entire family is in disbelief.

"He is everything to everybody and everything," says Mary Brown. "Just outgoing, very giving, very respectful, and it's just hard."

Fresno Police homicide detectives also returned to the scene Tuesday, looking to see if they could find surveillance video or other witnesses who may have seen or heard anything.

They asked the Fresno County Sheriffs dive team to assist in looking for evidence in the basin below the crime scene. It holds runoff from the San Joaquin River. The focus centered along the shoreline.

Harris' family doesn't know what happened yet. They are waiting for more details from the police. The past day has been one of heartbreak, prayer and reflection.

"The last time I saw him, we were all together at a family reunion," Brown said. "It was nothing but laughs, joy, fun games. He has a good spirit."

Detectives won't say much about the case other than that they are working leads, and won't reveal a motive at this time.

An autopsy was completed on Tuesday. Detectives are expected to release additional details tomorrow morning.
