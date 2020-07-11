Fresno EOC takes WIC services virtual

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Fresno EOC's services for women, infants and children have gone virtual.
Angelica Gomez has used WIC services for the past two years. It helped her through her pregnancy and the challenges of being a new mom to one-year-old Jesse.
Gomez credits WIC with helping encourage her to breastfeed, and when the pandemic hit, pulling her and little Jesse through the worst of it.
"I wasn't sure how we were going to make it," Gomez said. "My baby's father ended up losing his job, and we were definitely scared."
When COVID-19 forced offices to shut their doors, WIC went virtual, providing counseling, nutrition education, and breastfeeding support by Zoom or phone calls.
"We are answering a lot of breastfeeding questions either over the telephone or through a Zoom meeting, so it can be as hands-on as we can get through technology," explained WIC Nutrition Assistant, Natisha Goins.
WIC serves over 27,000 participants in Fresno County. They say the pandemic hasn't changed the number of people they serve, only how they're reaching the community.
"Now if they have a nine o'clock appointment, we're calling them at nine," explained Goins. "They're still at home. They can still be in their pj's, comfortably feeding their children breakfast."
"I live rather far from Fresno, so to be able to change over to telephone interviews and stuff, that was actually really convenient for us," added Gomez.
If you're interested in learning more about the services offered from WIC visit their website. They've expanded communications via text, Email, Facebook Message, Website Chat and their breastfeeding Helpline.
You can text them at 45778 or Email WICexpress@fresnoeoc.org. Their Breast feeding helpline is (559) 263-1162.
