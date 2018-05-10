MOTHER'S DAY

Mother's Day 2018 study: 40 percent of moms fake reactions to gifts

EMBED </>More Videos

Moms who say "thank you," "Aww," and "I love it" might be faking it, according to a new study of 2,000 adult Americans. (Shutterstock)

If your mom's reaction to your Mother's Day gift doesn't feel genuine, your hunch might be right. A new study found that 40 percent of moms fake it.

The study, which was commissioned by Groupon, last month asked 2,000 adult Americans a variety of questions about mom's big day, including what mom really wants and her most likely reaction if her gift is not what she was hoping for.

Here are the five most common reactions when mom is faking it, according to the study:

5. "I really needed one of these"
4. "Wow, this is great"
3. "I love it"
2."Aww!"

1. "Thank you"

The average person spends $75 on the holiday, the study found, but mom might be satisfied with something worth less than that. Here are the top five things mom really wants, according to the study:

5. A card
4. A family trip
3. A homemade item

2. Brunch
1. Something with a sentimental meaning

The study also asked about sibling rivalry. Two-thirds of respondents said they check what their brothers and sisters are planning to get, and more than half of those with a sibling will try to one-up them and get a better gift. The middle child might try the hardest, as the study found they spend the most money on presents.

OnePoll conducted the study on behalf of Groupon to help the coupon site promote its Mother's Day offerings.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familymother's dayshoppinggift ideasstudygroupon
Related
What moms really want for Mother's Day
MOTHER'S DAY
Action News wishes you a happy Mother's Day
Terminally ill mom watches son graduate in bedside ceremony
These are the perfect flowers for Mother's Day
Teen whose mom died saving her on Mother's Day speaks out
Pinot's Palettes in Fresno has a couple of ways you can celebrate your mom for Mother's Day
More mother's day
FAMILY & PARENTING
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Do you want your child to be the next Gerber baby?
PHOTOS: North Carolina fire and rescue company celebrates 11 babies born in about a year
VIDEO: 2 toddlers ecstatic to see garbage truck
Families attend workshop in hopes of becoming foster parents
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News