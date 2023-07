If you're a fan of Hello Kitty, a special truck with items featuring the cute character will be making a stop in the Valley this weekend.

Hello Kitty Cafe coming to Fashion Fair Mall this weekend

The Hello Kitty Cafe is returning to Fresno's Fashion Fair Mall on Saturday.

From 10 am to 7 pm, the truck will sell exclusive merchandise and treats.

It will be located at Outdoor Village by Michael Kors.

If you do plan on going, you'll want to make sure you stay hydrated and protect yourself from the sun while you wait in line.