Style & Fashion

Target is launching its own line of size-inclusive activewear 'All in Motion'

SAN FRANCISCO -- To kick off the new year on a healthy start, Target is launching its own line of activewear and sporting goods called "All in Motion."

The company stated that the line was designed with a "commitment to quality, sustainability and inclusivity" at affordable prices.

As part of their goal of inclusivity, the line will offer a wide range of sizes, including XS-4X for women, S-3X for men and XS-XXL for kids.

Target's senior vice president and general merchandise manager Jill Sando says the company is committed to celebrating movement for all.

RELATED: Nike introduces plus-size mannequins in London flagship store

"After listening to and sweating alongside more than 15,000 men, women and kids across the country, one thing became abundantly clear to us: guests are seeking quality activewear and sporting goods that they trust will perform-at an affordable price. That's why we designed our newest owned brand, All in Motion, for the entire family and for all stages of their fitness journey," she said.

The line will feature sportswear items such as leggings and sports bras and sporting gear like hand weights and yoga mats.

Target says prices can range from $3.99 to $69.99 per item, with the majority under $40.

You can shop the new line online starting Jan. 17 and at all Target stores by Jan. 24.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionexercisewomen's clothingworkoutclothingfashionmen's clothingu.s. & worldtarget
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom blocks release of Fresno Co. murderer David Weidert
Man high on controlled substance stabbed co-worker with pruning shears: Deputies
Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils state budget proposal
Neighbor talks about Visalia couple accused of luring, beating thieves with bats
Fresno PD motorcycle officer injured after colliding with car
'Insult to injury': Local business says Fresno FC left unpaid invoices
11-year-old opens fire in school in Mexico City
Show More
18-year-old identified as Fresno's first homicide victim of the year
Diapers, menstrual hygiene products exempt from CA sales tax through 2021
2 suspects arrested in US in connection with Mexico border killings
Mom brutally attacked by teen girls outside CA high school
Boy returns $900 to woman who lost envelope of cash in Target
More TOP STORIES News