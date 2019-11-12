business

Valley mom makes hair bows for a greater purpose

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley mom has found a unique way to bring awareness to eye cancer through her business.

Around Kelsie Brown's kitchen table, a lot of memories and bows are made.

"Everything in my shop is made by me. Everything is bought, cut, sewn, tied, packages all by me. It's a lot of fun. The girls will help sometimes," said Kelsie Brown, Three tiny knots owner

Brown is the owner of Three Tiny Knots, which sells handmade bows, scrunchies and more.

She is the mother of three young girls. Her youngest, 17-month-old Harper is doing well, but last year their world turned upside down. At four months old she was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, an eye cancer.

"One eye was so bad they couldn't even do chemo. There was no chance of survival with that eye so they gave us a choice and we decided to remove the eye. Then now every few months we go to San Francisco for treatment on the other eye," Brown said.

During this time, brown used her Three Tiny Knots Instagram to share the story of her daughter's eye cancer.

"At that time we didn't know what was going to happen. We know we're had to travel and stay. It was going to be expensive for us. So we started the Harper bow and that blew up we had over 300 orders of bows," Brown said.

That support has grown on her website and Instagram page, with people learning more about the rare cancer and supporting Harper.

Her bow business now has a greater purpose.

"Spreading awareness of retinoblastoma is my hope," Brown said.

Three Tiny Knots are sold at Valley salons. Brown has sent bows across the country and even into Canada

A journey that has this Valley family thankful for support near and far.
