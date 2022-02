FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says a 28-year-old driver was killed after crashing into a tree in Fresno County.It happened Sunday just before 11:30 pm on Kearney Avenue near Garfield Avenue.Investigators say the man was driving west on Kearney when he veered off the road and slammed into a large palm tree.He died at the scene.The cause of the crash is under investigation. Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors.