MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Madera County on Monday morning.It happened on Highway 145 and Road 8 1/2 around 9 am.The car overturned into an orchard off the highway. Officials say the female driver was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Her name and age have not been released.Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.