Pedestrian dies after being hit by Fresno police vehicle, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a Fresno police officer's patrol vehicle on Thursday night.

The crash happened around 7:00 pm in the area of Shields Avenue and Bond Street.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama says a man in his late 30s was walking southbound on the center median on Shields Avenue when he stepped out into the roadway.

Investigators say an officer driving a patrol vehicle ended up hitting the pedestrian.

The officer, who has been with the department for 7 to 10 years, was described by Balderrama as a seasoned, veteran officer with a solid reputation.

Balderrama says the officer was traumatized by the accident.

Officials have not yet identified the pedestrian who was killed.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest updates on this breaking news story.