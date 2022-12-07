Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Northwest Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle on Monday night has been identified.

The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's Office says 64- year-old Singh Mann was struck by a car near Ashlan and Blythe avenues.

After the crash, Fresno police say several bystanders tried to provide Mann with medical aid before first responders arrived.

Despite their efforts, officials say Mann died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver pulled over and has been cooperating with the investigation.

Drugs, alcohol, and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash.