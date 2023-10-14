Two people have died after a car crash in northeast Fresno on Friday night.

2 dead after car crash in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have died after a car crash in northeast Fresno on Friday night.

The crash happened around 9 pm in the area of Friant and Champlain.

It is currently unclear how many vehicles were involved in the collision.

Fresno police have not yet released any details about what happened leading up to the crash.

Friant has been shut down in both directions north of Champlain as the investigation continues.

