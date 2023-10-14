WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2 dead after car crash in northeast Fresno, police say

Kellie Helton Image
ByKellie Helton KFSN logo
Saturday, October 14, 2023 6:16AM
2 dead after car crash in northeast Fresno, police say
EMBED <>More Videos

Two people have died after a car crash in northeast Fresno on Friday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have died after a car crash in northeast Fresno on Friday night.

The crash happened around 9 pm in the area of Friant and Champlain.

It is currently unclear how many vehicles were involved in the collision.

Fresno police have not yet released any details about what happened leading up to the crash.

Friant has been shut down in both directions north of Champlain as the investigation continues.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW