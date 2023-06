Deputies are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are dead and another is injured after a shooting in Madera County on Sunday morning.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating two scenes near Las Palmas Avenue and Paraiso Street.

Investigators have not yet provided any other details about the shooting.

