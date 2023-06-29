Texas man dies in hospital after shooting in Farmersville

FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died in the hospital after he was shot over the weekend in Farmersville.

The shooting happened around 9 pm Saturday near Visalia Road and Brundage Avenue.

Farmersville police say 26-year-old Edwin Ariel Parra of Texas was found shot inside a car.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he died on Wednesday.

Officials say the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Eduardo Carillo or Detective Diego Corona at (559) 747-0321.

You can also leave an anonymous tip by texting or calling (559) 748-822