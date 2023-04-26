Teen killed, another injured after shooting at Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager was killed and another person was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Fresno on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 6:00 pm in the area of Clark Street and Sussex Way.

Fresno police say a 16-year-old and a second victim were taken to a hospital, where the teen later died.

The motive for the shooting is unknown and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

