Man shot to death in car near Visalia apartment complex

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police are looking for the gunman involved in a fatal shooting Friday night.

Officers were called to Cypress Avenue and Linwood Street for reports of shots being heard in the area just after 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man shot in his car.

Officers tried to save his life, but the man died at the scene.

Violent Crimes Detectives were called out and have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 559-713-4104.