WATCH VIDEOS

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man shot to death in car near Visalia apartment complex

KFSN logo
Sunday, May 28, 2023 10:36PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC30 Central CA | Action News

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police are looking for the gunman involved in a fatal shooting Friday night.

Officers were called to Cypress Avenue and Linwood Street for reports of shots being heard in the area just after 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man shot in his car.

Officers tried to save his life, but the man died at the scene.

Violent Crimes Detectives were called out and have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 559-713-4104.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW