Man dies after stabbing at apartment complex in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after he was stabbed in Fresno on Friday night.

The stabbing happened around 8 pm at an apartment complex near Jackson and White avenues.

Fresno police say the victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Officers say they are still working to get a description of the suspect.

