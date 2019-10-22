Father accidentally backs over son with lawn mower in Pennsylvania: Police

LOWER NAZARETH TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- A Lehigh Valley boy is in intensive care following a terrible accident involving a lawn mower.

It happened at a home in Lower Nazareth Township, Northampton County, just after 6 p.m. Monday night.

Police say the 6-year-old boy's father accidentally backed over him with a riding lawn mower, trapping the child's leg in the blades.

The dad was able to lift the machine up and apply a tourniquet to control the bleeding, but the boy still suffered life-threatening injuries.

He's now being cared for at Lehigh Valley Hospital.
