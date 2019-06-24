Straight zeroes drawn in North Carolina lottery, resulting in $7.8M payout for winners

RALEIGH -- The numbers 0-0-0-0 added up to a $7.8 million win for North Carolina lottery players, the most ever won in a single drawing in the Carolina Pick 4 game.The Saturday afternoon drawing resulted in 2,014 winning tickets that matched all four numbers.The game's top prize of $5,000 will go to players who hold one of the 1,002 winning $1 tickets purchased for the drawing. A $2,500 prize will go to players who hold one of the 1,012 winning 50 cent tickets.The winning numbers, 0-0-0-0, are known as "Quads" among players of the Pick 4 game. Quads are some of the most popular combinations of numbers played. The odds of matching all four numbers in a Pick 4 drawing are 1 in 10,000.