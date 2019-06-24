lottery

Straight zeroes drawn in North Carolina lottery, resulting in $7.8M payout for winners

RALEIGH -- The numbers 0-0-0-0 added up to a $7.8 million win for North Carolina lottery players, the most ever won in a single drawing in the Carolina Pick 4 game.

The Saturday afternoon drawing resulted in 2,014 winning tickets that matched all four numbers.

The game's top prize of $5,000 will go to players who hold one of the 1,002 winning $1 tickets purchased for the drawing. A $2,500 prize will go to players who hold one of the 1,012 winning 50 cent tickets.

The winning numbers, 0-0-0-0, are known as "Quads" among players of the Pick 4 game. Quads are some of the most popular combinations of numbers played. The odds of matching all four numbers in a Pick 4 drawing are 1 in 10,000.

PREVIOUS LOTTERY COVERAGE

Mega Millions and Powerball 2019: How do the jackpots grow?

Powerball, Mega Millions winners: 10 biggest lottery jackpots in history

Cancer patient wins $250K on scratch-off North Carolina lottery ticket
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeu.s. & worldfinancelottery
LOTTERY
Woman sues ex-girlfriend over $500K winning lotto ticket
$530 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in San Diego
Single ticket claims $530 million Mega Millions jackpot
Man who played fortune cookie numbers wins $344.6 million Powerball jackpot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News