Tax Day Cometh: Times, locations and tips to make your tax day easier

Tax day is Tuesday and for many who haven't filed an extension, it's crunch time.If you aren't filing online or through a tax preparer,Also, the USPS has a few mailing tips for you to remember:Double-check your envelope. Does it weigh more than 1 oz? Tax returns without enough postage will be returned.Print labels on your computer or neatly write both the destination and return addresses. Not sure where to mail your federal tax return? Check with the IRS. (Mail your return in a Collection Box or at a Postal location that has a pickup time before the deadline.Most of the post offices in the Fresno area are not staying open later so be sure to check the times to get those papers in before they close.One last tip, if your worried about your taxes getting to their destination the USPS recommends you get an electronic, or physical, delivery record showing who signed for your tax return.