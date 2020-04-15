Coronavirus

UNEMPLOYMENT CALCULATOR: See how wages stack up against the COVID-19 crisis unemployment benefits

By Grace Manthey
As part of the federal COVID-19 crisis stimulus package, those who file for unemployment could get an extra $600 a week in addition to their state's weekly unemployment benefits.

The extra benefits could last up to four months. Most states have said they would provide the extra add-on payment starting this week. The unemployment benefits programs are run by states with varying requirements and payment amounts.

This calculator takes into account differing rules to show the range a person's payment should be compared to their wages or the local minimum wage.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financemoneycoronaviruspersonal financecovid 19 pandemicunemploymentcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Central California coronavirus cases
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
Chicago's CH Distillery, liquor company behind iconic Jeppson's Malort, makes hand sanitizer during COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11 residents at Lindsay nursing center test positive for COVID-19
Man who went through booking process at Fresno Co. Jail tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
Man dies after shooting in central Fresno, police say
Woman hit, killed by two vehicles in Merced
Coronavirus California: Updates on response to COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Doctor at Fresno medical center using new COVID-19 test for quicker results
Coronavirus relief checks won't have to be repaid, feds say
DMV extends driver's licenses expiring through May
Newsom lays framework for state before stay-at-home order is modified
More than 50 firefighters called to fire at Amazon Fulfillment Center in SW Fresno
More TOP STORIES News