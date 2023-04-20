Retired Tulare fire chief helps save homes from fast-moving fire in Visalia

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A retired South Valley fire chief took action to save homes from fast-moving flames in Visalia on Wednesday.

The fire broke out around 10 am at a home on Victor Avenue near Linwood Street.

Former Tulare Fire Chief Luis Nevarez saw the flames and quickly jumped into action to help get them under control.

"Assisted and pulled the fire attack line and I stretched it all the way to the backyard and called for water and they charged the line," recalled Nevarez. "The adrenaline rush. I'm just glad I was able to be there to help and to assist."

Nevarez served as the fire chief of the department for 32 years before he retired in 2021.

In 2017, Nevarez lost his hand in a firefighting accident after grabbing a 12-thousand-volt power line.

Nevarez says helping extinguish the flames on Wednesday reminded him of his decades of first responder experience.

"It made me miss it. It made me want to get the gear on and get back in there," said Nevarez.

Nevarez says he was happy to help in any way he could to help prevent someone from getting hurt or losing a home.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.