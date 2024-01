Fire at Friant Trailer Park kills 2 people

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. -- Two people have died after an RV caught on fire in Fresno County.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 5 a.m. on Saturday at the Friant Trailer Park near Millerton Lake.

Deputies and CalFire firefighters responded to the call.

The two bodies were found after firefighters put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.