Fire investigation underway in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked a structure fire in West Central Fresno.

The fire happened at an abandoned building on Nielsen Avenue near Highway 99.

It used to be the Fresno County Morgue and for a while it was also used as the County Animal Shelter.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the first floor and had to force entry inside.

They found no one inside and the fire was extinguished.

Investigators are working to find out if the fire started from intruders.