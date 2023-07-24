WATCH LIVE

Fire breaks out at vegetable processing plant in Firebaugh

Monday, July 24, 2023 6:10PM
Flames broke out at a vegetable processing plant in Firebaugh early Monday morning.

FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames broke out at a vegetable processing plant in Firebaugh early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the Red Rooster facility on M and 12th Street.

Officials say flames were contained to pallets and boxes outside.

Crews from Madera and Fresno Counties, as well as Fresno City Fire, are putting out any hot spots.

M Street is closed off at 12th for those firefighting efforts.

The facility hopes to resume packing operations by Monday evening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

