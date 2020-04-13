Coronavirus

Firebaugh urges residents to take COVID-19 seriously

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Leaders in Firebaugh are urging residents to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and follow stay at home orders.

Although it's a small community, Firebaugh has the third most cases in Fresno County, behind only Fresno and Clovis.

Officials have confirmed at least 14 cases and two deaths in the city.

City Councilmember Felipe Perez said some residents still do not believe the virus is a significant threat, so he's hoping to raise awareness and increase prevention measures.

"We know for sure we have these cases in Firebaugh. I want to tell them please, if they want to go out, please wear mask and gloves, take care of themselves and the seniors if they have somebody living with them," Perez said.

The city has declared a local emergency and ordered residents to shelter in place.

The Police Department says it has also increased patrols around local parks, which remain closed.

The Firebaugh-Las Deltas school district has moved to remote learning for the rest of the academic year, but meals are being provided on Mondays and Wednesdays to cover a full week's worth of food.

