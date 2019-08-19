fire

CAL FIRE prepares for peak wildfire season, firefighters added across the state

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's no such thing as fire season in California in the 21st century.

"CAL FIRE's fire season is really a year-round fire season," said CAL FIRE public information officer, Seth Brown.

CAL FIRE crews battle fires all year long, but the season peaks in late summer and fall, when temperatures climb and vegetation has had a chance to dry out.

RELATED: Hot weather fuels wildfires, CAL FIRE share safe ways to protect your home

More than 1.6 million acres burned across the state last year and two of the biggest, the Camp Fire and the Woolsey Fire complex, didn't start until November.

This year has started off a lot less destructive.

Firefighters across the state have seen more than 50,000 acres burn so far, but that's about one-tenth the acreage burned by this time last year.

The Gaines Fire last week is a good example of why. It grew to 1300 acres very quickly Friday, but it's stalled since then and firefighters have gained containment.

"There were no major weather patterns in the area, which kept the winds down, but also the fuel moistures began to rise a little bit. That helps firefighters. That decreases fire activity," Brown said.

Firefighters say a wet winter kept grass and brush from fully drying out, but that's about to change.

RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom introduces Cal Fire safety app ahead of wildfire season

"We're going to be looking at fire to potentially get bigger, faster, Brown said. "When the weather becomes hotter and dryer as we see in the spring and early summer, those fuels begin to dry out, but with such a wet winter it just takes longer for them to dry out."

They've added firefighters all over the state to prepare for the peak of peak fire season, including 16 new positions in Fresno County.

Officials say nobody should be letting down their guards right now. They have information on protecting your home and preparing for evacuations on the website readyforwildfire.org and their mobile app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfirefresno countyfire safetywildfirecal fire
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Gaines Fire burns 1,300 acres, 40 percent contained
Fresno family displaced, fire causes $150,000 in damages
Deputies: Fire at Fresno County market started during burglary
The deadliest wildfires in California history
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family mourns woman killed in central Fresno DUI crash
Women robbed at gunpoint outside baby store in River Park
Driver who crashed into parked vehicles, killing woman charged with DUI
Rescue crews search for man who went missing in Merced River
CBP seize tons of marijuana in jalapeno shipment
DUI driver veers off Highway 41 in Fresno during high-speed chase
Suspected DUI driver's truck catches fire after collision on Hwy 168
Show More
Islamic State claims bombing at Afghanistan wedding that killed 63
Fresno State police chief David Huerta has died
Police investigating central Fresno stabbing watched a car hit one of their witnesses
Man struck by vehicle in central Fresno, police say
Gaines Fire burns 1,300 acres, 40 percent contained
More TOP STORIES News