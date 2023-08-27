Five people, including teenagers, are in custody after attempting to steal cars in Visalia Saturday night.

5 arrested, including teenagers, after attempting to steal cars in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Five people, including teenagers, are in custody after attempting to steal cars in Visalia.

Police responded to a call near Giddings Street and Riggin Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Officers say three teenagers were seen trying to break into a Hyundai.

Moments later, they responded to a call near Clinton Court and Oak Park Street for another attempted burglary, this time for a Kia.

They say 24-year-old Malcolm Pace, 18-year-old Mia Vallejo and three 16-year-olds were in the area.

Video surveillance showed Vallejo and two of the teens attempting to steal the Kia.

Officers say Pace and the third teenager were in possession of burglary tools.

All five were caught and arrested.