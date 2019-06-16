house fire

Flames engulf East Central Fresno home, several pets killed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters faced several challenges while battling a three-alarm fire that broke out in an East Central Fresno home.

It happened at around 2 p.m. on Barton and Bend avenues.

Crews say the intense flames forced firefighters to supress the fire from the outside before they could enter the home.

"We had a great deal of fire to knock down before we could even safely get in the house," said Battalion Chief Randy Reitz. "The roof is actually starting to collapse on the building so it puts our firefighters in jeopardy...its a safety risk."

At least six pets died in the blaze, Reitz said. Flames spread to a neighboring house, but firefighters were able to contain it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

