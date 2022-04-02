airport news

Flights delayed at multiple airports due to Southwest Airlines outage

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston travel: Flights delayed for Southwest Airlines due to system outage

HOUSTON, Texas -- Flights operated by Southwest Airlines were delayed early Saturday morning, according to a statement made by the airline.

The delays were caused by a system outage that is country-wide.

An Eyewitness News crew was at Houston's Hobby International Airport when passengers were told that they were unable to board their flight due to the outage and they will be updated every 10 minutes.

At Chicago's Midway Airport, 10 flights have been canceled and 54 have been delayed. Arrival delays were averaging an hour and 13 minutes.

In a statement to ABC News, Southwest offered their apologies for any inconvenience: "Some of our earliest departing flights were delayed this morning, and a handful of them canceled after we experienced intermittent technology issues following routine overnight maintenance. We offer heartfelt apologies to our customers for any inconvenience, and gratitude to our employees who are working diligently to make it up to them. We'll continue to update Customers whose journey with us today might be delayed as result of the now-resolved issues."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairport newshobby airportsouthwest airlines
AIRPORT NEWS
US to ease nationwide mask mandate on planes, buses, transit
Suspect shot, killed by police at SFO had replica guns, officials say
3K United Airlines employees test positive for COVID
AT&T, Verizon agree to postpone 5G rollout near airports by 2 weeks
TOP STORIES
Police investigating homicide in central Fresno
Family remembers woman hit and killed by car being chased by Sanger PD
3 children hospitalized after crash in west central Fresno, CHP says
1 shot at apartment complex in central Fresno, police say
Man in critical condition after stabbing in SE Fresno, police say
Authorities announce arrests in connection to drug trafficking ring
2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Tulare, police say
Show More
No sale yet, trail not ended for north Fresno mobile home residents
PD: 2 arrested in connection to deadly shooting of Porterville woman
6-year-old boy killed in Tulare County car crash: CHP
Will Smith resigns from Academy following Chris Rock slap backlash
Save Mart Center hosts first indoor mega event with no vaccine mandate
More TOP STORIES News