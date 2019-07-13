u.s. & world

Floating fire ants clump into 'rafts' in Barry floodwaters in Louisiana

During a flooding event like Tropical Storm Barry, floodwaters can be full of hazards: sewage, debris, animals and even floating clumps of fire ants.

AccuWeather reporter Jonathan Petralama spotted fire ant clumps that were "ready to crawl into my boots" in the water in Plaquemines Parish in southern Louisiana. While no levees along the Mississippi River have been overtopped or breached by floodwaters, some of the area's back levees overtopped, leading to localized flooding Saturday.


When floodwaters rise, the ants are able to group up and form a raft of sorts. They can reportedly survive in the water for weeks on end until the floodwaters subside and the insects can return to dry land.

SEE ALSO: Levees overtopped as Tropical Storm Barry soaks Louisiana
EMBED More News Videos

High water overtopped a handful of back levees in Louisiana's Plaquemines Parish on Saturday as Tropical Storm Barry moved ashore.



The National Hurricane Center said Saturday afternoon that the storm's maximum sustained winds had fallen to 65 mph. Officials expect Barry to weaken and become a tropical depression Sunday as it moves inland, meaning its winds would fall below 39 mph. Still, the center continues to warn of dangerous storm surge, heavy rains and strong winds.

The hurricane warning that had been in effect from Intracoastal City to Grand Isle has been downgraded to a tropical storm warning. Also, the Louisiana coast east of the mouth of the Mississippi River is no longer under a tropical storm warning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianawild animalsfloodingaccuweathertropical stormu.s. & worldbugshurricaneinsectflash flooding
RELATED
Flooding from Florence brings out venomous snakes
Fire ants create raft during Hurricane Harvey flooding
U.S. & WORLD
VIDEO: Migratory grasshoppers invade Las Vegas area
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Canada continues manhunt after murder of 3, including American
Justice Department approves T-Mobile's $26.5B takeover of Sprint
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News