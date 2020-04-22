Take a virtual walk through the SCICON Wildflower Festival

South Valley families usually looking forward to the annual SCICON Barbecue and Wildflower Festival missed out this year due to COVID-19, but a virtual walk through the flowers is available instead.The video, released by the Tulare County Office of Education, was created by SCICON intern Dina Mendez. It features images and titles of many of the wildflowers blooming on the campus this time of year.The annual SCICON Barbecue and Wildflower Festival, which would have taken place this past Sunday, helps raise funds to support the outdoor education program.The gathering would have celebrated its 60th year and generally features wildflower hikes and bird watching opportunities.A possible alternate date to hold the barbecue is being discussed.