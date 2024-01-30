Central California drivers urged to use caution on foggy roads

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fog is expected across Central California the next few days.

Over the weekend, the fog is being blamed as a factor in two separate deadly crashes.

The first crash happened early Sunday morning in West Central Fresno, killing two people.

On Monday morning, two people were killed in a crash in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol advised drivers to use caution when driving in the fog. Turning on the headlights or fog lights is the first step. Remember to never use high beams in the fog.

"High beams will definitely blind you because fog is water in the air. It's reflective and so when those high beams, that light hits that fog it just bounces back into your car," said Officer Pieter Peruch of the CHP.

In the fog and the rain, it's important to slow down.

Keep in mind automatic daytime running lights don't always turn on the tail lights

"Those rear lights are really important, especially in the fog because they do warn other drivers from behind that they are there," said Peruch.

Drivers should also be prepared for anything that could happen in the fog, including a break down.

"In the fog you want to shut your lights off if you're broken down on the side of the road. Because what happens is people see your lights and they think that's a lane and then they run into the back of you," said Peruch.

That's why hazard lights are so important as they can alert other drivers, and the help that may be on the way, to your presence.

