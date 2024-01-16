WATCH LIVE

Foggy conditions cause driver to launch onto Valley golf course after missing stop sign, CHP says

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 9:49PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is urging drivers to be safe in the fog after they say the conditions contributed to a car ending up 40 feet out on a golf course.

Officers say a woman driving a Nissan missed a stop sign on Sky Harbour at Millerton Road Tuesday morning and finally came to a stop on the 8th hole at the Eagle Springs Golf Club.

Fortunately, officers say the woman only suffered minor injuries, and no one else was hurt. However, the unintended detour did leave damage behind on the course.

Authorities say to slow down during your drive if there are foggy conditions. They also recommend rolling down windows to listen for approaching traffic and turning on low-beam headlights.

