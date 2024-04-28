WATCH LIVE

Suspect in custody following deadly shooting at Fresno home, police say

Monday, April 29, 2024
A man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing another man in a Northeast Fresno home on Sunday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after Fresno police responded to a Northeast Fresno home and found a man shot and killed on Sunday morning.

Officers received a call about a man suffering from a gunshot wound at a home on Pryor Drive and Richelle Avenue around 1:00 a.m.

The call was from a witness at the home.

Fresno Lt. Steve Card says once officers arrived at the scene, they got everyone out of the house and conducted a search for a victim.

Card says a man in his 30s was found in the backyard with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

Several people were at the home and cooperated with officers.

Statements and evidence pointed to a suspect who was detained.

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other and say both had been drinking and involved in a physical altercation leading up to the shooting.

It's unclear what triggered the altercation.

If you have any information, you can call Fresno Police.

