FoodLink Tulare County serves 465 families in two hours

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the South Valley's largest food banks says their staff and resources are getting strained.

FoodLink of Tulare County is asking for cash donations to their COVID-19 relief fund, as they continue to host large drive-through food distributions around the South Valley.

Today, the non-profit handed out boxes of food and bags of produce at Tulare Western High School.

Organizers say the demand for their services has skyrocketed in recent weeks.

"I would say if we had more food, we would definitely be here serving all day," FoodLink's Patricia Tovar said.

FoodLink served 465 households on Wednesday. Additional food distribution events taking place this week include Poplar, Richgrove, and Ivanhoe.

Check out FoodLink Tulare County's Facebook page for more details.

To donate, click here.
